Will Blackmon an early cut in Washington

The Redskins have parted ways with safety Will Blackmon.

According to multiple reports on Friday, Blackmon has been released as the team drops to 53 players ahead of Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to set their initial roster for the regular season.

Blackmon joined the team in 2015 and played 30 games over the last two seasons. Blackmon started 16 of those contests and leaves the Redskins with 90 tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. He’s also played for the Packers, Giants and Jaguars since entering the league in 2006.

The Redskins signed D.J. Swearinger as a free agent and moved Su'a Cravens to safety this offseason. They’re expected to start, assuming Cravens is healthy after knee surgery in August, with Deshazor Everett, fourth-round pick Montae Nicholson and DeAngelo Hall in reserve. Hall is expected to start the year on the PUP list and won’t be available for the first six weeks if that’s the case.