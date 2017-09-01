Willie Snead suspension stems from June DUI arrest

Getty Images

When news broke this afternoon that Saints receiver Willie Snead was suspended three games, there was no word on the reason for the suspension. Now we know: Snead was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Snead was arrested on June 11 in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner, near his home. He posted bond hours later and was released from jail. He has a court date on September 11.

Although Snead’s arrest was never reported in the media, the NFL and the Saints knew about it.

“We are aware of it, on top of it, and that will factor into how we go into planning the early part of this season,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.

Snead will go on the reserve/suspended list this weekend and will be eligible to re-join the Saints in Week Four.