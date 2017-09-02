24 trades involving 29 players in past week

Getty Images

If it seems the NFL has seen more than its share of trades this year, it has. The action has come fast and furious in a league once known as the No Trade League, with phone lines burning up among General Managers.

According to Howard Balzer of Pro Football Xchange, the NFL has seen 24 trades involving 29 players over the past week. That includes 12 trades involving 14 players Saturday, and the day still isn’t over.

Seventeen teams were involved in trades before Saturday and another eight teams joined the fun Saturday. That means only the Bears, Packers, Texans, Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders and Bucs didn’t make a trade.

Last year, in the week of cuts to 75 and then 53, the league had 11 trades involving 13 players.

