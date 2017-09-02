49ers cut Jeremy Kerley

Getty Images

Earlier this year, the 49ers signed receiver Jeremy Kerley to a contract that included $2.8 million in guaranteed money. Now, he’s gone.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the 49ers have informed Kerley of his release.

Kerley received a $1.7 million signing bonus upon signing a three-year, $10.5 million deal. His $1.15 million salary is fully-guaranteed, but likely subject to offset language.

A late arrival but a pleasant surprise in 2016, Kerley caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (13 starts) with the 49ers. He led the franchise in catches and receiving yards.

A vested veteran, Kerley immediately becomes a free agent.