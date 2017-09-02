49ers cut Jeremy Kerley

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
Earlier this year, the 49ers signed receiver Jeremy Kerley to a contract that included $2.8 million in guaranteed money. Now, he’s gone.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the 49ers have informed Kerley of his release.

Kerley received a $1.7 million signing bonus upon signing a three-year, $10.5 million deal. His $1.15 million salary is fully-guaranteed, but likely subject to offset language.

A late arrival but a pleasant surprise in 2016, Kerley caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (13 starts) with the 49ers. He led the franchise in catches and receiving yards.

A vested veteran, Kerley immediately becomes a free agent.

4 responses to “49ers cut Jeremy Kerley

  1. These FO people are so foolish. If this was not a “who do you know” league, 75% of them would not have their jobs!!! They do things all the time that cost them economically. The smarter economic decisions you make and stand by, the better you will be in the loonnnnggg run!!!! It’s the long run people. When I see all the money, i.e. CAP SPACE money wasted by these teams experimenting it just makes me see how incompetent they really are at this game. They need to bring in a mathematician or statistician so they can finally see the long range detriment they wreak on their teams with this foolishness.

  2. They held onto Kerley hoping they could work a trade. Might’ve been a good fit in the slot and as a punt returner for the Patriots, after Edelman went down.

    They’re really high on Trent Taylor, 5th Rd pick out of LSU. Going all in with they youth movement. Not such a bad idea.

  4. So Victor Bolden Jr definitely makes the team. Trent Taylor slides into the slot as a rookie. Kind of crazy, from last years squad of the roughly 13 guys they had at WR, RB, FB and QB, Hyde is the only returning player. Talk about a new team – NFL’s dark-horse!

