49ers get to 53

Getty Images

The 49ers have made plenty of changes over the past eight months. They now have the first 53-man roster of the Lynch/Shanahan era.

To get there, the 49ers released nose tackle Quinton Dial, cornerback Asa Jackson, receiver Jeremy Kerley, and defensive lineman Sen'Derrick Marks. They also waived tight end Blake Bell, linebacker Austin Calitro, receiver DeAndre Carter, offensive lineman JP Flynn, tight end Cole Hikutini, quarterback Nick Mullens, defensive lineman Noble Nwachukwu, receiver DeAndre Smelter, and offensive lineman Darrell Williams, Jr.

Also, receiver Aaron Burbridge, guard Joshua Garnett, defensive lineman Chris Jones, defensive back Don Jones and running back Joe Williams were placed on the injured reserve list.

Garnett was a first-round pick in 2016, and Williams was a fourth-rounder in 2017.

Although up to two players can be returned from injured reserve after eight weeks, that device only is available to players who make it to the initial 53-man roster. This means that, as to the 49ers, both Garnett and Williams are done for the year.