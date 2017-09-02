Alex Boone gets $3.4 million to leave Vikings — with no offset

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
The Vikings didn’t give guard Alex Boone a signing bonus when he arrived in 2016. But they did give him a large chunk of guaranteed pay in 2017, with one very important term: No offset.

Per a league source, Boone’s $3.4 million salary guarantee for 2017 has no offset language. Which means he’ll keep the money, along with whatever else he makes elsewhere.

The move happened because the Vikings asked Boone to reduce his $6.6 million salary, and Boone refused.

The Vikings brought Boone to town in the hopes of injecting a certain edge and attitude to the offensive line. Based on the performance of the offensive line last year, it didn’t really work. This year, they’ll have to rely on younger and cheaper players to step up. And Boone will get paid $3.4 million from the Vikings to watch it all happen from afar.

9 responses to "Alex Boone gets $3.4 million to leave Vikings — with no offset

  3. They can afford it, but it’s annoying that it didn’t work out. At least they had the guts to admit the mistake and not give him the job just because he’s making money. They actually have a few young guys who can play guard so they’re probably better off.

  5. If his “blocking” was half as good as his “talking” he would have been the greatest offensive lineman in the history of the NFL.

  6. tokyosandblaster says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    Magician.

    >
    ——————————————————-
    He did make an underperforming player disappear…and has mind control powers over a large number of Packers fans that can’t help themselves…they follow everything he does…they run to their keyboards to fail at trying to be funny…maybe he’s a magician…or wizard…I don’t know, but it’s funny to watch all these trolls internet stalk him…

  7. Frazier28/7 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:20 pm
    Ted Thompson on line 1
    ////////////////////////////////////

    Ted would never call another GM just to laugh in his ear.

  9. Good move by Spielman and one that I didn’t think he would have the guts to do. Boone is clearly not a good fit for their new zone blocking scheme. Now if Vikes will just start Hill at RT and sign TJ Ward to replace Sendejo, I’ll feel a little better about our chances this year.

