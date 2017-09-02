Bears bounce Roberto Aguayo

Getty Images

The Roberto Aguayo odyssey continues.

The Bears have waived the second-year former second-rounder, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Aguayo was claimed on waivers after being cut by the Buccaneers. Chicago is now on the hook for Aguayo’s guaranteed salary of $428,000 — unless someone else claims him on waivers. If he’s unclaimed, Aguayo becomes a free agent. The Bears would get a dollar-for-dollar offset as to anything he earns elsewhere.

Widely regarded as one of the best kickers in college football history, Aguayo is now firmly within the cluster of kickers who have the leg to play at the NFL level. The supply greatly outweighs the demand, however.