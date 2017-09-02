Bears keep Pernell McPhee on physically unable to perform list

Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee will start the year on the physically unable to perform list.

McPhee, who had arthroscopic knee surgery in July, will remain on the PUP list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

That means McPhee won’t play in the first six weeks of the season. His season also started in Week Seven last year.

The Bears signed McPhee to what was advertised as a five-year, $38.75 million contract in 2015, but so far injuries have made him a disappointment, and he’s likely to be released after this season.