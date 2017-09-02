Bears putting Lamarr Houston on IR, with plans to reach injury settlement

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Lamarr Houston‘s latest injury was not a serious one.

The Bears are done with him anyway.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bears are placing Houston on injured reserve with plans of working out an injury settlement.

Houston was scheduled to make $5.95 million this year, so they mostly want him off the books. Once a prized free agent signing (five years, $35 million), Houston has just nine sacks in three seasons with the Bears. He suffered a pair of torn ACLs during that span.

His latest injury is considered minor and he’ll be able to pursue work with another team as soon as the settlement is worked out.