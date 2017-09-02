Belichick leery of how Chiefs will use Tyreek Hill

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT
In 2016, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill made a major impact on the offense despite averaging fewer than six touches from scrimmage per game. In 2017, Hill will be used much more extensively.

And the Patriots will be the first team to get a taste of how he’ll be deployed.

“It looks like he might be more of a receiver this year, but I’m sure they can use him for specialty plays or put him back there,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Saturday when asked about Hill’s rushing attempts as a rookie. “[L]ast year they did it sometimes and he was the running back, so there’s no other running back on the field. So that wasn’t that hard to figure out. If he’s out there with another running back, which he usually is in these formations — the formations that they’re showing this year — then they could obviously switch the two players, switch a running back and a receiver, but now you’ve got a running back at receiver.”

The Chiefs have had seven months to come up with ways to get the ball to Hill when the defense doesn’t expect it, creating mismatches and misdirections with one of the most elusive players in the league.

“I’m sure that they have a lot of different ways to use him and he’s a very versatile player, so he can run, he can catch, he can run as a receiver, reverses and plays like that,” Belichick said. “I’m sure they use him as a decoy. He’s a very explosive player that can affect all three levels of the defense. I mean, he can run by you and he can take a short play and turn it into a long run, so those guys are hard to defend. I don’t know exactly where he’ll be, but you certainly have to be conscious of him whenever he’s on the field, including in the kicking game.”

Belichick has a long history of taking away what the opposing offense does best. And so it’s safe to say he’ll be planning for ways to neutralize Hill, forcing the Chiefs to go elsewhere.

If, that is, Belichick has the horses to contain Hill. The Patriots didn’t play the Chiefs in 2016. In 2017, the Chiefs would love to both disrupt the banner raising and send the team many think can go 19-0 to 0-1.

  3. .
    ” The Patriots didn’t play the Chiefs in 2016. In 2017, the Chiefs would love to both disrupt the banner raising and send the team many think can go 19-0 to 0-1. ”

    Enough with the 19-0 nonsense. There’s very little chance of that happening due to injuries, travel and a very strenuous 1st place schedule. It includes KC, the Raiders, Steelers, Falcons, Broncos, Texans and two versus the Dolphins. It’s highly unlikely that any team could go 8-0 against those quality clubs.

    Regarding Hill, he’s most dangerous in week one. The Chiefs most certainly will have new formations and plays that the Patriots have never seen on film. You don’t want to end up with a linebacker covering Hill down the seam.
    .

  4. ‘In 2017, the Chiefs would love to both disrupt the banner raising and send the team many think can go 19-0 to 0-1.’

    Only the media and fake Pats fans talk about 19-0. For the Pats and their real fans until it has been played there is no game but this one.

  5. Well, some years teams can catch the Pats in a cold start to the season, and they have such a complicated offense that it can take many weeks to gel, but I can’t see that this year – firstly the defense is a bigger part of the team’s success and secondly much of the offense is unchanged and without the recent years’ o-line issues. Thirdly it’s in Foxboro to hoist the banner. Note – Chiefs haven’t won in NE since 1990.

  6. First game of the season, no one knows what will happen. Teams are different from the prior year. Hoping the Pats come out like they did in Detroit last week.

  8. Andy Reid teams usually have slow starts to the season (1-2 or 2-3) dating all the way back to his days with philly and that’s the only hope my eagles have of getting a win in arrowhead week 2

