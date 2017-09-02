Bengals cut Jake Elliott, keep Randy Bullock at kicker

Getty Images

The Bengals held a kicking competition this summer and they made their choice on Saturday.

Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the team will waive Jake Elliott and keep Randy Bullock on their initial 53-man roster. Elliott was a fifth-round pick this April.

Coach Marvin Lewis said after Thursday’s preseason finale that he was comfortable going into the regular season with either of the kickers, but Bullock was more effective during summer action. He made six of his seven field goal attempts and both extra points while Elliott was 4-of-7 including a pair of misses against the Colts on Thursday night.

Bullock originally joined the Bengals last December when they parted ways with Mike Nugent. He also played for the Steelers and Giants last year and had a half-season with the Jets in 2015 after losing his job with the Texans.