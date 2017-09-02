Bills reduce roster to 53, reach injury settlement with Rod Streater

Getty Images

The Bills got their roster to 53, but they didn’t have to cut them all to get there.

The Bills announced that they reached injury settlements with wide receiver Rod Streater and safety Shamiel Gray among their other moves.

Streater had been one of the more consistent performers in a receivers room that lacked a lot of options, before dislocating a toe in the preseason.

The Bills also waived/injured wide receiver Jeremy Butler and offensive lineman Michael Ola, placed linebacker Sam Barrington on injured reserve, and put wide receiver Walt Powell and tackle Seantrel Henderson on reserve/suspended.

They also released the following players: Quarterback Keith Wenning, running back Jordan Johnson, wide receivers Daikiel Shorts, Brandon Reilly, and Dezmin Lewis, tight ends Wes Saxton and Rory Anderson, offensive linemen Cameron Jefferson, Jordan Mudge, Greg Pyke, and Zach Voytek, defensive linemen Max Vallea, Ian Seau, Nigel Williams, and Marquavius Lewis, linebackers Abner Logan, Jacob Lindsey and Carl Bradford, cornerbacks Bradley Sylve, and Marcus Sayles and safeties Adrian McDonald, Joe Powell, and B.T. Sanders.