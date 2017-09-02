Brock Osweiler heads back to Denver

Getty Images

Less than 18 months after Brock Osweiler spurned $16 million per year from the Broncos, he’s back. For a lot less.

Per multiple reports, Osweiler will return to the Broncos. It likely will be a one-year, $775,000 deal.

But he’ll stick make $16 million in 2017. The other $15.225 million will come from the Browns.

Osweiler, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2012, will serve as the backup to Trevor Siemian as Paxton Lynch‘s shoulder injury heals. Osweiler possibly will be released once Lynch becomes healthy again.

The move reunites Osweiler with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, who served in that role before becoming head coach of the Chargers. Osweiler chose the Texans over the Broncos in free agency, a month after the team won Super Bowl 50 — and little more than two months after Osweiler was benched for Peyton Manning.