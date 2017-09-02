Broncos announce their 53-man roster, and Jamaal Charles is on it

Getty Images

More than four hours after setting their roster at 53, the Broncos have announced the moves made to get there. Here they are.

Thirty-four players were waived or released. They are: defensive lineman Nelson Adams, safety Dante Barnett, receiver Marlon Brown, center Dillon Day, linebacker Vontarrius Dora, linebacker Ken Ekanem, linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams, linebacker Quenin Gause, linebacker Deon Hollins, guard Cameron Hunt, nose tackle Tyrique Jarrett, tackle Cedrick Lang, cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris, linebacker Danny Mason, linebacker Deiontrez Mount, tackle Justin Murray, receiver Anthony Nash, nose tackle Kyle Peko, receiver Kalif Raymond, running back Stevan Ridley, cornerback Marcus Rios, tight end Steven Scheu, offensive lineman Michael Schofield, receiver Hunter Sharp, linebacker Kevin Snyder, defensive end Shakir Soto, safety Orion Stewart, safety Dymonte Thomas, running back Juwan Thompson, tight end Austin Traylor, safety T.J. Ward, tackle Elijah Wilkinson, and running back Stanley Williams.

The Broncos also placed tight end Jake Butt and quarterback Chad Kelly on the non-football injury list. Receiver Carlos Henderson was placed on injured reserve.

These moves mean running back Jamaal Charles has made the team (at least for now). He reportedly was a 50-50 proposition to survive to the final cuts at the outset of camp.