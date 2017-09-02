Broncos cut T.J. Ward

AP

Apparently those teams that were calling the Broncos about safety T.J. Ward weren’t actually offering anything for him. Because if the Broncos could have gotten anything for him, they surely would have taken it.

Because Ward has now been cut.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media — who initially reported that teams were calling the Broncos about Ward — reports that the Broncos have called Ward into the office with the news that he’ll be released.

PFT reported in the aftermath of the “teams are calling the Broncos” report that, in reality, the Broncos were calling other teams in an effort to unload the veteran safety and his $4.5 million salary. Some thought I was crazy for suggesting that this may be a precursor to the Broncos cutting Ward.

And while I indeed may be crazy, they’ll have to find other proof of it.

Ward instantly becomes a free agent, and the Broncos will get nothing for him, other than $4.5 million in cash and cap savings.

Meanwhile, linebacker Von Miller will have to come to terms with the reality that talk of Ward’s departure wasn’t #fakenews.