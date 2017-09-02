Broncos plan to put Shane Ray on IR, bring him back later in season

Getty Images

The Broncos continue to keep secret their final roster moves. One move won’t be final until tomorrow.

Linebacker Shane Ray will be placed on injured reserve after Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ray injured his wrist early in training camp. The Broncos plan to bring him back later in the season, a device that each team can use for two players per year.

To be eligible for IR-and-return, Ray must be on the initial 53-man roster. He can be moved to injured reserve after 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With DeMarcus Ware retired, the Broncos had been counting on Ray to step up in a major way this season. Ray had eight sacks last season.