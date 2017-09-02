Broncos waive Michael Schofield

Getty Images

The Broncos brought in several new offensive linemen this offseason and that means it is time for some of the old ones to find new homes.

Denver traded 2015 second-round pick Ty Sambrailo to the Falcons on Friday and, per multiple reports, they’ve waived guard Michael Schofield on Saturday.

Schofield was a 2014 third-round pick and started in the team’s Super Bowl 50 victory over the Panthers. He started 29 games over the last two regular seasons, but the arrival of Ron Leary in free agency and Allen Barbre in a trade with the Eagles to go with Max Garcia appears to have left the team content with their other options on the interior of the line.