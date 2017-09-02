Broncos waiving Kyle Sloter, leaving no healthy backup QB

AP

The Broncos are likely going to be adding a quarterback at some point in the coming days.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is waiving quarterback Kyle Sloter. Sloter signed with the team after going undrafted out of Northern Colorado and started the final preseason game, going 15-of-23 for 220 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals.

Klis adds that the Broncos hope Sloter clears waivers and joins their practice squad, but that won’t fill an immediate need for a backup to Trevor Siemian. Paxton Lynch is out for a bit with a shoulder injury and seventh-round pick Chad Kelly has been on the non-football injury all summer after having wrist surgery in the spring.

One name that pops immediately to mind is Brock Osweiler, who has been released by the Browns. Osweiler started his career as a Broncos second-round pick and the team tried to sign him last year before he jumped to the Texans on a four-year, $64 million contract. He won’t cost nearly that much this time around as the Browns will pay him his $16 million guaranteed salary for this year, although it’s just speculation at this point that the Broncos would be interested in a reunion at any price.