Browns get to 53-man roster limit, and it’s a young 53

Getty Images

The Browns are content going young, and that was reflected in their roster cuts to get to the 53-man limit.

In addition to the previously reported releases of offensive lineman John Greco and quarterback Brock Osweiler, the Browns finalized their roster (for the moment) by placing 11 players on waivers.

The team waived running back Terrence Magee, linebcaker Deon King, wide receivers Jordan Payton, Jordan Leslie, and Rannell Hall, tight end J.P. Holtz, offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano, defensive lineman Xavier Cooper, linebacker Kenneth Olugbode, defensive back Najee Murray, and kicker Cody Parkey.

With those moves, their quarterback room consists of rookie starter DeShone Kizer and second-year backups Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

They also kept nine of their 10 2017 draft picks on the 53, with the lone exception fourth-rounder Howard Wilson who is on the physically unable to perform list.