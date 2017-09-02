Buccaneers cut fifth-rounder Jeremy McNichols

September 2, 2017
The Bucs warned rookie running back Jeremy McNichols he was on his last chance.

And he didn’t last much longer.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Buccaneers have released the fifth-round running back.

He was plagued by mistakes throughout camp, and having Hard Knocks there to document them made it seem it was pointed this direction.

There was a chance for him to make an impact considering Doug Martin‘s going to miss the first three games of the season finishing a suspension. But the Bucs lost patience with McNichols.

