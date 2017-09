Buccaneers get to 53, with Doug Martin serving three more games

AP

The Buccaneers moved running back Doug Martin to the reserve/suspended list, as part of their moves to get to the 53-man limit.

Martin still has three games to serve from last year’s suspension for violating the league’s PED policy.

The Bucs also released veteran long snapper Garrison Sanborn, and waived-injured quarterback Sefo Liufau.

They waived the following players: Defensive end Mehdi Abdesmad, offensive lineman Josh Allen, defensive end Sterling Bailey, defensive end Tarvaris Barnes, linebacker Richie Brown, linebacker Riley Bullough, cornerback Mariel Cooper, wide receiver Donteea Dye, defensive end Hendrick Ekpe, running back Russell Hansbrough, cornerback Vernon Harris, guard Jarvis Harrison, wide receiver Shaq Hill, kicker Zach Hocker, wide receiver Josh Huff, safety Marqueston Huff, fullback Austin Johnson, safety Isaiah Johnson, tackle Korren Kirven, linebacker Jeff Knox, offensive lineman Mike Liedtke, tackle Marquis Lucas, wide receiver Freddie Martino, running back Jeremy McNichols, cornerback Jonathan Moxey, linebacker Eric Nzeocha, defensive back Cody Riggs, guard James Stone, wide receiver Derel Walker, tight end Tevin Westbrook, and wide receiver Bobo Wilson.