Bucs cutting Hard Knocks star Riley Bullough, Jeremy McNichols, Josh Huff

The Bucs are cutting linebacker Riley Bullough, according to Roy Cummings of Florida Football Insiders. The move won’t surprise fans of Hard Knocks though it might disappoint them. Bullough became a star during the HBO series.

On last week’s Hard Knocks, defensive coordinator Mike Smith expressed disappointment in Bullough’s play at the end of the third preseason game against the Browns when Cleveland drove down the field for the game-winning score.

Running back Jeremy McNichols was a bigger surprise, only because the Bucs used a fifth-round choice on him to compete with Doug Martin. He has drawn the ire of head coach Dirk Koetter, getting pulled for a missed block against the Browns.

McNichols rushed for 79 yards on 24 carries in the preseason and never caught a pass.

According to Cummings, the Bucs also are releasing receivers Josh Huff and Donteea Dye.