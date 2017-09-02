Cardinals trim roster and cuts include Scooby Wright, Dorian Johnson

Getty Images

The Cardinals parted ways with linebacker Scooby Wright and receiver Jeremy Ross as well as guard Dorian Johnson, a fourth-round pick, as they trimmed their roster to 53.

Arizona is left with only three outside linebackers on the roster, at least for now, and five inside linebackers.

Here are the 31 players the Cardinals released: Receiver Carlton Agudosi, defensive tackle Peli Anau, linebacker Alex Bazzie, linebacker Cap Capi, cornerback Jarell Carter, tight end Gerald Christian, safety Ironhead Gallon, linebacker Zaviar Gooden, cornerback Gump Hayes, receiver Krishawn Hogan, receiver Chris Hubert, running back Chris Johnson, guard Dorian Johnson, guard Kaleb Johnson, quarterback Trevor Knight, linebacker Ryan Langford, punter Richie Leone, cornerback Ryan Lewis, tackle Jonathan McLaughlin, cornerback/safety Harlan Miller, defensive tackle David Moala, tackle Givens Price, Ross, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, cornerback Sojourn Shelton, running back James Summers, defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini, guard Cole Toner, tight end Hakeem Valles, lienbacker Terence Waugh and Wright.

The Cardinals also placed receiver Aaron Dobson on injured reserve, waived/injured defensive tackle Ed Stinson and reached injury settlements with linebacker Tre'von Johnson and linebacker Jarvis Jones.



