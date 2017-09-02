Chargers cut Josh Lambo, keep Younghoe Koo at kicker

Getty Images

Several kicking competitions around the league are reaching their end on Saturday as teams make moves to get to 53 players, including the one that the Chargers have been holding this summer.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has decided to cut Josh Lambo and stick with Younghoe Koo.

Koo, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern, moved from South Korea to the United States before entering sixth grade. He neither spoke English nor knew anything about football, but was encouraged to play when other kids saw how well he could kick the ball.

Koo made one field goal and one extra point without missing any kicks during the preseason. Lambo also made all of his kicks during the preseason and went 54-of-64 on field goals over the last two seasons. Lambo also missed eight extra points over that span and the Chargers have opted to see if Koo can do a better job.