Chargers taking Mike Williams off PUP

AP

The Chargers haven’t had much good news in regards to injuries, but just offered a bit of optimism.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers are taking first-round pick Mike Williams off the physically unable to perform list, making him eligible to play immediately.

Williams has worked through back issues that were at one point thought to be season-ending.

The wide receiver from Clemson avoided the need for surgery on his back, and if they’re not shelving him now, it’s a sign he’ll be back on the field sooner rather than later.