Chiefs cut C.J. Spiller

Getty Images

When Chiefs running back Spencer Ware suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s third preseason game, some thought that it would help C.J. Spiller‘s chances of making the team.

Such thoughts were misguided. Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports that Spiller has been dropped from the roster as the Chiefs head toward the 53-man limit ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

Spiller struggled to make an impact with the Saints, Jets and Seahawks over the last two seasons, but got good notices for his work in camp with the Chiefs. He ran 11 times for 46 yards and caught three passes for 21 yards during preseason games. Spiller won’t go on waivers, so he’ll become a free agent once the deadline passes.

Rookie Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West are the top running backs left on the Chiefs roster. They may have their eye on an outside addition to the roster and could bring Spiller back if no one else snaps him up.