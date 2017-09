Chiefs get their roster down to 53

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have finalized the roster that they’ll take into the start of the season, barring any other changes made between now and Thursday night, when they face the Patriots.

To get there, the Chiefs released 30 players, including: defensive lineman Ricky Ali’ifua, cornerback De’Vante Bausby, tight end Orson Charles, offensive lineman Joseph Cheek, receiver Gehrig Dieter, tight end Gavin Escobar, kicker Sam Ficken, cornerback Jacoby Glenn, cornerback Trevon Hartfield, tackle Donald Hawkins, tackle Josh James, receiver Seantavius Jones, receiver Tevin Jones, receiver Marcus Kemp, guard Damien Mama, linebacker Justin March-Lillard, safety Leon McQuay, linebacker Earl Okine, offensive lineman Mike Person, running back Devine Redding, linebacker Marcus Rush, cornerback Larry Scott, running back C.J. Spiller, quarterback Joel Stave, receiver Tony Stevens, defensive tackle Maurice Swain, safety Steven Terrell, defensive tackle Cam Thomas, guard Andrew Tiller, and receiver Robert Wheelwright.

The Chiefs also placed linebackers Tamba Hali and Dadi Nicholas on the reserve/PUP list. Running back Spencer Ware and cornerback Ashton Lampkin landed on injured reserve.