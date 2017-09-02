Chiefs pass-rusher Tamba Hali to stay on PUP list

Getty Images

The Chiefs haven’t seen Tamba Hali on the field yet this offseason, and it will be at least six weeks before they do.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are leaving the 33-year-old outside linebacker on the physically unable to perform list as part of their final cuts today.

That will allow him to get himself ready for a return by October, when he would ostensibly be a contributor.

He was cranky about his role on the team late last season, and even though he’s not an every down player at this stage in his career, you’d think he can still contribute.