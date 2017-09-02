Colts activate Andrew Luck to 53-man roster

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck isn’t all the way back from shoulder surgery. But he did clear a big hurdle today.

The Colts have called Luck up off the physically unable to perform list and onto the active roster, according to multiple reports. That means the Colts think Luck will be able to play before Week Seven.

But how soon will Luck be able to play? That remains unclear. The Colts traded for quarterback Jacoby Brissett today, which could indicate that they think they’re going to need another quarterback for the first few weeks of the season.

Scott Tolzien is expected to start for the Colts in Week One, and maybe for a few weeks, before Luck is ready to go.