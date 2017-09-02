Colts move on from Sean Spence

Getty Images

The Colts keep paying players to not play for them.

After investing $1.25 million in punter Jeff Locke before cutting him, the Colts have now parted ways with linebacker Sean Spence, per a league source.

Spence received a signing bonus of $750,000 earlier this year. The move avoids a $1.25 million base salary, along with per-game roster bonuses.

He signed with the Colts after spending 2016 with the Titans. His career began with the Steelers, with a devastating knee injury that he returned from in inspirational fashion.

Spence appeared in 15 games with six starts last season, bagging three sacks.