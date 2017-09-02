Colts trim roster to 53

Getty Images

On the same day the Colts added quarterback Andrew Luck to the active roster, they sent more than a few players packing as they reduced to 53.

To get there, the Colts released linebacker Akeem Ayers, linebacker LaVar Edwards, running back Daryl Richardson, linebacker Sean Spence, and cornerback Corey White. They waived cornerback Dante’ Blackmon, defensive tackle Josh Boyd, receiver Marvin Bracy, receiver Fred Brown, tackle Fahn Cooper, safety Tyson Graham Jr., safety Lee Hightower, receiver Bug Howard, tight end Henry Krieger-Coble, receiver Justice Liggins, running back De’Mard Llorens, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, receiver JoJo Natson, defensive tackle David Parry, running back Troymaine Pope, guard Adam Redmond, receiver Brian Riley, linebacker Darnell Sankey, receiver Valdez Showers, linebacker Garrett Sickels, defensive tbacke Jhaustin Thomas, tackle Arturo Uzdavinis, guard Terran Vaughn, quarterback Philip Walker, safety Andrew Williams, and tackle Andrew Wylie.

The Colts also waived/injured running back Josh Ferguson and Tyvis Powell.

Safety Clayton Geathers heads to the reserve/PUP list, and three Colts were played on IR: cornerback Chris Culliver, linebacker Edwin Jackson, and safety Earl Wolff IV.

Luck’s activation from the PUP list doesn’t mean he’s play in Week One, or really at anytime time. It means that he won’t automatically miss the first six weeks of the season.