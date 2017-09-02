Colts waive Josh Ferguson with a rib injury

Getty Images

Colts running back Josh Ferguson showed some promise as an undrafted rookie last year, but he won’t be on the 53-man roster this year.

The Colts have waived Ferguson, who is dealing with a rib injury that will keep him out for a few weeks. The waived/injured designation means every other team gets the opportunity to pick him up, and if no one does he’ll go to the Colts’ injured reserve. He could reach an injury settlement with the Colts, which would make him a free agent and allow him to play for some other team once his rib heals.

Ferguson played in all 16 games last year, and although he didn’t do much as a runner, he caught 20 passes for 136 yards and was a significant contributor on special teams.