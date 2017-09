Cowboys get to 53 with no big surprises

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed veteran running back Ronnie Hillman on July 27 in hopes of replacing third-down back Lance Dunbar. But Hillman was among the team’s cuts Saturday.

Four other veterans were among those released by the Cowboys, with safety Robert Blanton, tackle Emmett Cleary and quarterbacks Kellen Moore and Luke McCown also getting pink slips.

They placed running back Duke Thomas on injured reserve, placed defensive ends Damontre Moore and David Irving on the reserve/suspended list and reached an injury settlement with offensive tackle Clay DeBord.

They waived defensive end Richard Ash, defensive end Woody Baron, running back Brandon Brown-Dukes, receiver Brian Brown, center Ross Burbank cornerback Dejaun Butler, defensive tackle Jordan Carrell, guard Kadeem Edwards, linebacker Kennan Gilchrist, cornerback John Green, receiver Karel Hamilton, punter Sam Irwin-Hill, defensive tackle Joey Ivie, tight end Blake Jarwin, receiver Andy Jones, linebacker Joseph Jones, defensive end Lenny Jones, receiver Lance Lenoir, defensive end Darnell Leslie, linebacker Lamar Louis, tight end M.J. McFarland, defensive end Lewis Neal, receiver Uzoma Nwachukwu, cornerback Sammy Seamster, safety Jameill Showers, guard Dan Skipper, guard, Nate Theaker, cornerback Marquez White and long snapper Zach Wood.