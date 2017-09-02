Cowboys releasing Kellen Moore

Getty Images

The Cowboys are releasing backup quarterback Kellen Moore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Moore could return at some point.

His departure means the Cowboys will keep only two quarterbacks — Dak Prescott and undrafted rookie Cooper Rush — who have a combined 16 games of starting experience.

Moore long has been a favorite of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, but Rush outplayed him during the preseason and passed him on the depth chart.

Moore completed 32 of 59 passes for 392 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 73.6 passer rating. Rush, who played at Central Michigan, completed 38 of 51 passes for 398 yards with six touchdowns, no interceptions and a 135.9 passer rating.

Moore missed all of last season with a fractured right leg, but he started two games in 2015 in Tony Romo’s absence.