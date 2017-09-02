Getty Images

The Dolphins set their initial 53-man roster on Saturday, although it won’t be long before it starts to change.

Guard Ted Larsen is expected to go on injured reserve on Sunday, which is the first day teams can put players on the list if they want to have them return later in the year. Larsen suffered a biceps injury this summer.

Two players went on the season-ending injured reserve list Saturday. Linebacker Raekwon McMillan and cornerback Tony Lippett are the unlucky duo while wide receiver Rashawn Scott will stay on the PUP list into the regular season. Linebackers Neville Hewitt and Brandon Watts were both waived/injured and can revert to injured reserve if they go unclaimed.

The Dolphins released tackle Sam Young and defensive end Nick Williams. As previously reported, they waived punter Matt Darr. They also waived long snapper Winston Chapman, quarterback Brandon Doughty, tight end Thomas Duarte, guard Isame Faciane, wide receiver Trey Griffey, safety A.J. Hendy, tackle Sean Hickey, cornerback Larry Hope, running back Storm Johnson, linebacker Deon Lacey, wide receiver Rashad Lawrence, wide receiver Malcolm Lewis, cornerback Jordan Lucas, defensive end Cameron Malveaux, defensive end Praise Martin-Oguike, wide receiver Mitch Mathews, wide receiver Drew Morgan, defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye, tight end Chris Pantale, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, defensive end Joby Saint Fleur, running back De'Veon Smith, wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow, linebacker Junior Sylvestre, defensive end Julius Warmsley and tackle Avery Young.