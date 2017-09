Getty Images

For two straight years, undrafted linebacker Neville Hewitt played in every game for the Dolphins. This year, he’s one of the hundreds having his NFL dream interrupted.

Hewitt has been waived by Miami, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Hewitt started five games in 2016 and two in 2015. He played in none of the preseason games this year, due to injury.

He’ll be healthy in likely a few weeks, we’re told.