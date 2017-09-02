Eagles extend Chance Warmack

Getty Images

Chance Warmack was a major disappointment as the 10th overall pick of the Titans in the 2013 NFL draft. But the Eagles like him enough to keep him around a while.

Philadelphia announced today that it has signed Warmack to a contract extension through the 2018 season. Warmack had previously signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract to play for the Eagles this year.

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was Warmack’s position coach at Alabama, so perhaps Stoutland can get Warmack looking like a Top 10 talent again.

This year Warmack is expected to be the Eagles’ backup left guard.