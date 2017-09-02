Eagles get down to 53 players

Getty Images

Wide receiver Bryce Treggs bemoaned the fine he received for a block on Packers cornerback Damarious Randall in the preseason and he won’t be getting any game checks from the Eagles to help defray the cost of his penalty.

Treggs was one of 14 players waived by the Eagles on Saturday. Philadelphia also announced a series of moves on Friday on their way to the 53-man limit.

The Eagles also waived offensive lineman Josh Andrews, tight end Billy Brown, linebacker Nathan Gerry (a 2017 fifth-round pick), tackle Dillon Gordon, guard Darrell Greene, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, tackle Taylor Hart, punter Cameron Johnston, running back Byron Marshall, center Aaron Neary, cornerback C.J. Smith, wide receiver Greg Ward and cornerback Jomal Wiltz.

Defensive end Alex McCalister and safety Tre Sullivan were waived/injured while guard Dallas Thomas was released.