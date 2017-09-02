Ezekiel Elliott in meetings, preparing for season opener

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has rejoined his teammates, with the intent to play in the season opener. The Pro Bowl running back participated in team meetings Saturday at The Star, according to Todd Archer of ESPN

Elliott missed practice all week to attend his appeal hearing in New York, which lasted 25 hours over three days.

Chances for Elliott’s availability for Week 1 against the Giants have improved. His motion for a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction blocking Elliott’s suspension won’t be presented to Judge Amos L. Mazzant until 5 p.m. Tuesday.=

The petition seeks a ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas vacating the eventual ruling in the case, which would block the suspension to be imposed by the NFL, presuming Henderson affirms all or part of the pending six-game banishment.