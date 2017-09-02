Giants cut Devin Taylor

Getty Images

Last year, Devin Taylor started all 16 games for the Lions. This year, Taylor failed to make the roster for the Giants.

Taylor has been cut by the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants signed Taylor in free agency this offseason, but all they guaranteed him was his $40,000 signing bonus, so the decision to get rid of him is not a costly one.

It would make a lot of sense for the Lions to reach out to Taylor about a return to Detroit. Kerry Hyder, who was expected to take Taylor’s place in the Lions’ defense, was lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.