Giants move on from Mike Nugent

AP

Mike Nugent‘s time in New York has ended, for a second time.

Originally picked in the Roberto Aguayo round by the Jets in 2005, Nugent has been cut by the Giants, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

This means that Aldrick Rosas wins the kicking job with the Giants.

After four seasons with the Jets, Nugent spent time with the Bucs and Cardinals in 2009 before landing in Cincinnati, where he lasted for seven years. He signed with the Giants as a free agent. The one-year, $1 million contract contained no guaranteed money.

So what are the Giants getting in Rosas?

“I’ve got a strong leg,” he told the team’s official website in May. “A really strong leg.”

Undrafted in 2016, Rosas made it to the final roster cut in Tennessee. He has now made it onto a 53-man roster for the first time in his career.