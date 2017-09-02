Giants release Josh Johnson

Getty Images

Unless the Giants are going to go with rookie Davis Webb as the lone quarterback behind Eli Manning, it looks like Geno Smith will be the backup quarterback in the same stadium where he used to start games for the Jets.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants have released Josh Johnson. Johnson and Smith spent the summer battling for the No. 2 job while Webb, a third-round pick this year, was almost certainly going to make the team.

Johnson joined the Giants late last season, but his extra time in the system wasn’t enough to keep him around. Johnson was 22-of-34 for 239 yards and a touchdown during four preseason appearances while Smith was 36-of-54 for 355 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

With players hitting the waiver wire and open market around the league, the Giants could still opt to go a different way at quarterback if they find someone more appealing than Smith. For now, though, it looks like he’ll continue to call MetLife Stadium home.