Jaguars announce cuts to 53, which include veterans Andrew Gachkar, Malliciah Goodman

Getty Images

The Jaguars reduced their roster to 75 on Friday. They finished the process Saturday.

Jacksonville officially announced all its moves, including the previously announced trade of offensive lineman Luke Bowanko to the Ravens.

The Jaguars released seventh-year linebacker Andrew Gachkar, fifth-year defensive end Malliciah Goodman (pictured) and fourth-year linebacker Josh McNary.

They waived undrafted rookie running back Tim Cook, undrafted rookie defensive Hunter Dimick, fourth-year cornerback Brian Dixon, second-year tight end Alex Ellis, undrafted rookie receiver Amba Etta-Tawo, undrafted rookie offensive lineman Avery Gennesy, first-year tight end David Grinnage, second-year defensive back Tracy Howard, fourth-year cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, first-year offensive lineman Nila Kasitati, undrafted rookie defensive tackle Kevin Maurice, undrafted rookie defensive end Carroll Phillips, second-year offensive lineman Chris Reed and first-year defensive end Jonathan Woodard.



The Jaguars waived/injured second-year cornerback Doran Grant, undrafted rookie safety Jarrod Harper and second-year receiver Shane Wynn. Grant, Harper and Wynn will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if they clear waivers Sunday.



The team also placed third-year receiver Rashad Greene Sr. on injured reserve. Greene Sr. is not eligible to return this season.