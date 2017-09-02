Jaye Howard, Dan Skuta among Bears cuts

AP

Some of the bigger names released by the Bears this weekend trickled out ahead of their official announcement of all their roster moves, but there were a few more veterans cut loose in addition to Victor Cruz and Kelvin Sheppard.

The team also released defensive end Jaye Howard, linebacker Dan Skuta, cornerback B.W. Webb, center Taylor Boggs, nose tackle John Jenkins, defensive end C.J. Wilson and cornerback Johnthan Banks. All will be free agents eligible to sign with any team on Sunday.

The Bears also placed five players on injured reserve. Wide receiver Cameron Meredith, linebacker Lamarr Houston, running back Ka'Deem Carey, safety Chris Prosinski and guard Jordan Morgan will not be eligible to return to the Bears because they weren’t on the active roster after 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

As previously reported, kicker Roberto Aguayo was waived a few weeks after joining the team. The Bears also waived wide receivers Tanner Gentry, Daniel Braverman,Titus Davis and Alton Howard; linebackers Jonathan Anderson, John Timu andIsaiah Irving; safeties Harold Jones-Quartey and DeAndre Houston-Carson; running back Joshua Rounds; tackles Brandon Greene and Dieugot Joseph; guards Mitchell Kirsch, Will Poehls and Cyril Richardson; tight end MyCole Pruitt; fullback Freddie Stevenson; nose tackle Rashaad Coward and cornerback Rashaad Reynolds. Quarterback Connor Shaw was waived/injured.