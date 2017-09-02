Jets have their 53 players in place

Getty Images

As the Jets officially embark on their quest for the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, they have 53 players in place to do it.

The moves to get to 53 include the release of three veterans: long snapper Tanner Purdum, safety Shamarko Thomas, and receiver Kenbrell Thompkins. The Jets also waived/injured Lucky Whitehead, and they placed 17 players on waivers.

The waived players are: offensive lineman Alex Balducci, linebacker Frank Beltre, offensive lineman Chris Bordelon, offensive lineman Ben Braden, cornerback Xavier Coleman, fullback Anthony Firkser, defensive lineman Patrick Gamble, receiver Frankie Hammond, linebacker Connor Harris, tackle Javarious Leamon, receiver Gabe Marks, running back Romar Morris, defensive lineman Deon Simon, safety Robenson Therezie, running back Jahad Thomas, defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas, and receiver Dan Williams.

Also, receiver Jalin Marshall and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins were placed on the reserve-suspended list. Seferian-Jenkins will miss two games due to a DUI guilty plea. Marshall was suspended four games for violating the PED policy.