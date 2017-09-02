Joe Flacco returns to practice field for Ravens

AP

The biggest news for the Ravens Saturday had nothing to do with roster cuts.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, quarterback Joe Flacco was back on the practice field Saturday after missing most of the preseason with a back problem.

That’s a huge first step for Flacco and a team that could use some good injury news for a change.

In addition to their quarterback, they had running back Danny Woodhead, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley back on the field as well, giving them their first look at a number of key parts together in weeks.

That’s good news in advance of next week’s opener against the Bengals.