John Elway: Brock Osweiler is coming back

Getty Images

He’s baaa-aaack. Pending a physical.

Broncos G.M. John Elway told reporters on Saturday that quarterback Brock Osweiler will return to the team on Monday, if/when he passes a physical.

It will be a one-year deal for the sixth-year minimum, which means he’ll get $775,000 from the Broncos. The Browns will pay the other $15.225 million.

“I think with the opportunity we had to get Brock back, we’re excited about that opportunity to have that experience there with Brock,” Elway said. “Plus, with Paxton you never know with the throwing shoulder.”

There’s no guarantee Osweiler won’t be back on the market sooner than later. Once Paxton Lynch‘s shoulder heals, the Broncos may decide to keep only two quarterbacks.

“Yes, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Elway said. “As you know, it’s always fluid, if so we’ll cross that bridge when Paxton gets healthy, we’ll see what we have and go from there.”

Rookie Chad Kelly has been placed on the non-football injury list, which means he’ll miss at least the first weeks of the season.