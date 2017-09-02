John Elway calls decision to cut T.J. Ward “difficult”

Getty Images

The Broncos announced their intent to release T.J. Ward, with General Manager John Elway calling it a “difficult decision.”

“This was a difficult decision to part ways with T.J. after everything he’s done for our football team,” Elway said. “He was a respected teammate whose attitude and physical mindset played a big part in our success, especially during our Super Bowl run.

“We thank T.J. for his contributions as a Bronco and wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Ward’s now-former teammates are unhappy with the decision, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who was scheduled to make $4.5 million this season, becomes a free agent.