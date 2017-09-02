Justin Hunter makes the initial 53-man roster in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Steelers have a glut of receivers, but that won’t keep Justin Hunter from making the team.

Per a league source, Hunter will have a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

The Steelers traded receiver Sammie Coates to the Browns earlier in the day, making him the obvious odd man out given the full reinstatement of Martavis Bryant. The Steelers also have Antonio Brown, rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eli Rogers, and Darrius Heyward-Bey.

Hunter was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2013. He’s a Virginia Beach native, and coach Mike Tomlin has a well-documented affinity for guys from southern Virginia and the 757 area code.