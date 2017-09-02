Lions go with two quarterbacks, cut Brad Kaaya

Getty Images

Jake Rudock will be the only backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford in Detroit.

The Lions have released rookie sixth-round draft pick Brad Kaaya, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. That means it’s just Stafford and 2016 sixth-round pick Rudock on the depth chart.

Kaaya showed promise during his college career at Miami, but he wasn’t able to show enough in training camp or the preseason to convince the Lions to keep him. It wouldn’t be surprising if he clears waivers and lands on Detroit’s practice squad.